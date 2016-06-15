June 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- MSCI Inc, a widely-followed global index
provider, said on Tuesday it wasn't adding China's
local-currency shares to its benchmark emerging markets index, a
fresh setback for China's efforts to join international markets.
(on.wsj.com/1Ooj4Vn)
- Federal prosecutors claim that Andrew Caspersen ran a
Ponzi-like scheme to defraud friends, family and a hedge fund
foundation of nearly $40 million over an 18-month period. (nyti.ms/25WQC4J)
- High-speed internet service can be defined as a utility,
a federal court has ruled in a sweeping decision clearing the
way for more rigorous policing of broadband providers and
greater protections for web users. (nyti.ms/1UstWls)
- Iran has reached an agreement with the Boeing Co
for the acquisition of new passenger planes to help modernize
its outdated fleet, state-run Iranian news media reported on
Tuesday. (nyti.ms/21lcCQa)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)