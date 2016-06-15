June 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- MSCI Inc, a widely-followed global index provider, said on Tuesday it wasn't adding China's local-currency shares to its benchmark emerging markets index, a fresh setback for China's efforts to join international markets. (on.wsj.com/1Ooj4Vn)

- Federal prosecutors claim that Andrew Caspersen ran a Ponzi-like scheme to defraud friends, family and a hedge fund foundation of nearly $40 million over an 18-month period. (nyti.ms/25WQC4J)

- High-speed internet service can be defined as a utility, a federal court has ruled in a sweeping decision clearing the way for more rigorous policing of broadband providers and greater protections for web users. (nyti.ms/1UstWls)

- Iran has reached an agreement with the Boeing Co for the acquisition of new passenger planes to help modernize its outdated fleet, state-run Iranian news media reported on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/21lcCQa) (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)