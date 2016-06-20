June 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Williams Co shareholders will vote on the merger
with Energy Transfer Equity in a week. On Monday, the
two sides will meet and lawyers from Wall Street's top firms
will go toe-to-toe analyzing the fine print in the 400-page
merger agreement. (nyti.ms/1Y3x5LG)
- Brian Chesky, chief executive of Airbnb, made a vow this
month to root out bigotry from his business. His online
room-sharing company has recently been grappling with claims of
discrimination, with several Airbnb users sharing stories on
social media. (nyti.ms/1UEdmPD)
- Emergency workers are taking part in a trial to jump-start
the use of unmanned aircraft by Europe's emergency services. The
goal is to give the region a head start over the United States
and elsewhere in using drones to tackle real-world emergencies.
(nyti.ms/26bFjCk)
- The planned airborne launcher, Stratolaunch, which is
funded by Microsoft founder Paul Allen, is more than
three-quarters finished, but questions about its business model
linger. (nyti.ms/1rwoFxN)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)