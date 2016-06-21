June 21 The following are the top stories on the
- After months of delays, Apple Inc is likely to
open its first retail stores in India, a fast-growing market for
smartphones where the American technology giant has little
presence. (nyti.ms/28KGRQQ)
- Britain has been one of the most active markets for
initial public offerings in Europe in recent years, far
outpacing the level of activity in Paris, Frankfurt and other
European financial capitals. A vote by Britain to exit the
European Union, however, could change all that, at least for the
short term. (nyti.ms/28K8HIf)
- German prosecutors said on Monday that former Volkswagen
Chief Martin Winterkorn is suspected of market
manipulation for having waited too long to disclose that the
company faced an inquiry. The investigation into Volkswagen's
emissions scandal has for the first time reached the top echelon
of management. (nyti.ms/28KiAJJ)
- The thrilling Game 7 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and
the Golden State Warriors Sunday night drew nearly 31 million
viewers, the biggest total for an N.B.A. finals game in 18
years. To the delight of ABC executives, the game was decided in
the final seconds as the Cavs took the championship, 93 to 89.
(nyti.ms/28K8Zio)
