June 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Tesla Motors said on Tuesday that it had offered to buy
SolarCity in an all-stock deal, one that could value
the latter at as much as $2.8 billion. The aim, Elon Musk
argues, is to create a renewable-energy giant, collecting clean
electricity and putting it to work propelling cars. (nyti.ms/28RQsBj)
- Nikesh Arora, a former Google executive and Silicon Valley
star, was on course to be the next chief executive of SoftBank
of Japan, one of the world's most prominent technology
conglomerates. Now he is leaving, in an abrupt shakeout that
shows cracks in SoftBank's global ambitions. (nyti.ms/28KpLNT)
- Chinese internet giant Tencent bought a
controlling stake in Supercell, the Finnish creator of Clash of
Clans, for $8.6 billion from SoftBank. (nyti.ms/28Mvy7y)
- Sanjay Valvani, a hedge fund manager at Visium Asset
Management LP who was criminally charged last week in a major
insider trading case, has been found dead in an apparent
suicide, the police said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/28UybUY)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)