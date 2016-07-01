July 1 The following are the top stories on the
- The federal highway safety agency said the driver of a
Tesla Model S electric sedan was killed in an accident when the
car was in self-driving mode. nyti.ms/298S2mL
- About half of the directors at the Williams Companies
resigned on Thursday over disagreements about the future
of the pipeline operator, three people with direct knowledge of
the matter said. The moves followed the dismantling of its $38
billion merger with Energy Transfer Equity earlier in
the week over a tax issue. nyti.ms/296NQCW
- Hershey Co rebuffed a $23 billion offer from
Mondelez International, whose own products run from
Oreo cookies to Cadbury chocolate. The company is betting that
it can stay on its own, or at least fetch a substantially higher
price. nyti.ms/297BczW
- A throng of lawyers for Sumner Redstone and the two
long-time confidants, who have brought suits against him,
resumed arguments at a Massachusetts courthouse on Thursday,
continuing a heated legal battle that could decide the fate of
Redstone's media empire. nyti.ms/299Nj2Q
- Zenefits investors are getting a larger piece of the
troubled human resources start-up because they overpaid for
their stakes, unaware that the company's sales teams flouted
regulations to enhance growth, Zenefits announced on Thursday.
The move will cut the company's valuation in half, to about $2
billion. nyti.ms/296C1bF
