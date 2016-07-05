July 5 The following are the top stories on the
- YouNow, a live-streaming app that allows users to perform
and interact with fans, has helped singers like Hailey Knox
break into the industry. nyti.ms/29mwAsn
- As officials struggle to balance the city budget of San
Francisco, activists and some lawmakers want the sector to help
pay for programs for the homeless and for affordable housing. nyti.ms/29md5A4
- A California initiative meant to lower skyrocketing
prescription drug prices faces opposition from not only drug
makers but also some patient advocacy groups. (nyti.ms/29eMs0W)
- A British mutual fund with large investments in London
commercial real estate said on Monday that it had suspended
requests from investors wanting to exit the $3 billion fund. The
decree from Standard Life Investments, the asset management unit
of the large British insurance company, was a response to
panicked investors looking to pull their assets following the
vote by Britons last month to sever ties with the European
Union. (nyti.ms/29i8vW3)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)