- Tronc, the rebranded Tribune Publishing, wants to offer
2,000 videos a day, up from about 200 now, and hands-off video
production is central to that aim. nyti.ms/29Ab0l7
- Ultimate Fighting Championship, which promotes mixed
martial arts, is expected to announce as soon as Monday that it
has sold itself to a group led by talent giant WME-IMG for about
$4 billion, according to people with direct knowledge of the
matter. Backing the deal are private equity heavyweights Silver
Lake, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, and the investment firm of
billionaire Michael Dell. nyti.ms/29wV8Mn
- The tax plan shepherded by House Speaker Paul Ryan would
fundamentally change the system, but both plans reduce taxes on
capital gains and high incomes. nyti.ms/29IFdfZ
- Amazon.com Inc is building a complex at its
Seattle headquarters where employees can sit by a creek, walk on
suspension bridges and brainstorm in the boughs. nyti.ms/29qCppM
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)