BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf Q2 net profit down to EUR 5 million
* SAW NET SALES FALL BY 6 PERCENT TO EUR 1,225 MILLION IN H1 2016/2017
July 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Airbus Group's said on Tuesday that it would sharply curtail production of the A380 superjumbo jet, the world's largest passenger plane, as airline demand dwindles for supersize aircraft. nyti.ms/29OfqWz
- Even as regulators are asking new questions in the wake of a fatal crash involving Tesla Motor Inc's Model S car, executives say their technology is safe if properly used. nyti.ms/29Offuq
- Taser International Inc, best known for its stun guns, has drawn criticism for its relationships with the police and its sales tactics, which it says are common. nyti.ms/29Of3eC
- Hyperloop One co-founder Brogan BamBrogan and three other former executives sued the start-up on Tuesday, claiming that they were harassed and wrongfully fired. nyti.ms/29OfXb4
- A firm that put "Happy Birthday" into the public domain now wants to rescind copyright protection for "We Shall Overcome" and "This Land Is Your Land." nyti.ms/29OglpX
- Ireland, the country which attracts companies with a low corporate tax rate, saw its economy being revised in 2015 to 26.3 percent from a preliminary estimate of 7.8 percent, according to new figures. nyti.ms/29Ogv0M (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)
* SAW NET SALES FALL BY 6 PERCENT TO EUR 1,225 MILLION IN H1 2016/2017
BEIJING, May 17 Chinese state media on Wednesday criticised the United States for hindering efforts to stop global cyber threats in the wake of the WannaCry "ransomware" attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide in recent days.