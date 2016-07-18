July 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- SoftBank is nearing a deal to acquire British
semiconductor company ARM Holdings. ARM had a market
capitalization of about $22 billion as of Friday's close.
SoftBank's acquisition of ARM's is one of its largest ever. nyti.ms/29NQcUS
- Bridgewater Associates is telling recruitment firms to
cancel interviews with prospective employees, and some of the
firm's external recruiters have been told that Bridgewater will
not use them for the time being. nyti.ms/29NJ4f3
- A gunman fatally shot three law enforcement officers and
wounded three others in Baton Rouge on Sunday before being
killed in a shootout with the police. The attack's motive was
unclear. nyti.ms/29Ozrr7
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)