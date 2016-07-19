July 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix said that its subscriber growth for streaming video service had slowed significantly during the second quarter. It added that there were far fewer subscribers over all during the period than expected and blamed it on news media coverage of its plans for price increases. nyti.ms/2a52gSy

- Yahoo said that its revenue in the second quarter fell 15 percent and also acknowledged that Tumblr - its biggest acquisition under its CEO, Marissa Mayer - was now worth only one-third of the $1.1 billion that Yahoo paid for it in 2013. nyti.ms/2a7DNvn

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is asking whether the automaker has improperly inflated its monthly vehicle sales totals. The company said it was cooperating with the inquiry. nyti.ms/29JM4nN

- Utah Department of Health reported the diagnosis of a new case of the Zika virus that did not appear to have been contracted through either of the known sources of transmission: a mosquito bite or sexual contact. The patient, who has fully recovered, was a "family contact" who helped care for an older man who was infected with the virus after traveling abroad. nyti.ms/29PapcG (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)