July 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter barred Milo Yiannopoulos, one of the most egregious and consistent offenders of its terms of service, in an attempt to show that it is cracking down on abuse. nyti.ms/29TrQqz

- After a lawsuit was filed against high-speed train start-up Hyperloop One, accusing some of its top figures of harassment and mismanagement, the company sued the plaintiffs in the original case accusing the four men - one of whom is a company co-founder - of trying to start a competing venture and to poach employees to do so. nyti.ms/29U6SJa

- A Brazilian judge in a state criminal court in Rio de Janeiro, ordered a nationwide shutdown of WhatsApp after the messaging service, owned by Facebook, did not turn over user data requested by authorities as part of a criminal investigation. Brazil's Supreme Court overturned the order in a few hours. nyti.ms/2asNvYH

- Microsoft, in its quarterly earnings, offered strong signs that its cloud business was growing quickly. Revenue from Azure, a business Microsoft started to compete in cloud computing with Amazon, the market leader, rose more than 100 percent in the quarter. nyti.ms/29SNuSa (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)