July 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Twitter barred Milo Yiannopoulos, one of the most
egregious and consistent offenders of its terms of service, in
an attempt to show that it is cracking down on abuse. nyti.ms/29TrQqz
- After a lawsuit was filed against high-speed train
start-up Hyperloop One, accusing some of its top figures of
harassment and mismanagement, the company sued the plaintiffs in
the original case accusing the four men - one of whom is a
company co-founder - of trying to start a competing venture and
to poach employees to do so. nyti.ms/29U6SJa
- A Brazilian judge in a state criminal court in Rio de
Janeiro, ordered a nationwide shutdown of WhatsApp after the
messaging service, owned by Facebook, did not turn over
user data requested by authorities as part of a criminal
investigation. Brazil's Supreme Court overturned the order in a
few hours. nyti.ms/2asNvYH
- Microsoft, in its quarterly earnings, offered
strong signs that its cloud business was growing quickly.
Revenue from Azure, a business Microsoft started to compete in
cloud computing with Amazon, the market leader, rose more than
100 percent in the quarter. nyti.ms/29SNuSa
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)