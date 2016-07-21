July 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two senior executives of HSBC face criminal charges after being accused of a currency manipulation scheme that federal prosecutors say generated $8 million in profits and fees. nyti.ms/29OOLEK

- Airbnb has hired former United States Attorney General Eric Holder Jr as an adviser to help create the company's new anti-discrimination policy, adding a big name to its battle to prevent people on its service from refusing minority and transgender customers. nyti.ms/2a0x4W0

- Executives at 21st Century Fox decided to end the tenure of Roger Ailes after lawyers they hired to investigate an allegation of sexual harassment against him took statements from at least six other women who described inappropriate behavior from Ailes. nyti.ms/29WoO4R

- The Republican convention erupted into tumult on Wednesday night as the bitter primary battle between Donald Trump and Senator Ted Cruz re-ignited unexpectedly, crushing hopes that the party could project unity. A clamor broke out as it became clear that Cruz was not going to endorse Trump, pointedly snubbing the party nominee from center stage. nyti.ms/29VmLnT ($1 = 1.3563 Singapore dollars) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)