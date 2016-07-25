July 25 The following are the top stories on the
- The board of Yahoo has agreed to sell its core
internet operations and land holdings to Verizon Communications
for $4.8 billion. After the sale, Yahoo shareholders will
be left with about $41 billion in investments in the Chinese
e-commerce company Alibaba, as well as Yahoo Japan and a small
portfolio of patents. nyti.ms/2a4MbPN
- Google is chasing Amazon and Microsoft
for control of the next generation of business
technology, in enormous cloud-computing data centers but Google
Cloud Platform does not even figure in the earnings reports of
Alphabet, Google's parent company. nyti.ms/2ajMJyl
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the chairwoman of the Democratic
National Committee, said she was resigning after a trove of
leaked emails showed party officials conspiring to sabotage the
campaign of Senator Bernie Sanders. nyti.ms/2ajOnjg
