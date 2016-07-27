July 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Fiat Chrysler has been acclaiming a long run of
rising new-car sales. At last count, it had higher vehicle sales
75 months in a row. Under investigation by the SEC on suspicion
of inflating the data for some months, it said that it was
changing the way it counts cars sold by its dealers. nyti.ms/2aapnhQ
- Every one of Apple's major hardware businesses
posted declines in the three months that ended in June. Apple's
weak results were partly a result of the company's position at
the end of its product cycle. In September, it is expected to
announce upgrades to its iPhone hardware and software, which
happens every two years. nyti.ms/2aapM3E
- For months, Twitter has been grappling with
worsening advertising growth and anemic audience growth. Twitter
reported its worst quarterly revenue growth ever and only a
slight increase in users for the second quarter. nyti.ms/2aapZ6W
- American intelligence agencies have told the White House
they now have "high confidence" that the Russian government was
behind the theft of emails and documents from the Democratic
National Committee. nyti.ms/2aaq4rw
