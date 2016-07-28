July 28 The following are the top stories on the
- Federal regulators are preparing to significantly
strengthen the rules that govern debt collection in an effort to
clamp down on collectors who hound consumers for debts they may
not even owe. nyti.ms/2ascVH9
- Carlyle Group plans to announce on Thursday that
it has appointed Sandra Horbach as one of two co-heads of its
main United States buyout arm. The move will make Horbach one of
the most senior women in private equity. nyti.ms/2asddO1
- Facebook reported second-quarter earnings with
strong increases across almost every measure. It said sales
totaled $6.44 billion for the quarter, up 59 percent from a year
ago, while profit almost tripled to $2.06 billion. The rise was
driven by strong mobile ad sales, as well as a steady ascent in
its number of users. nyti.ms/2asdr7T
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries won U.S.
antitrust approval to buy Allergan's generics business
after agreeing to sell 79 generic drugs to rival firms. Federal
Trade Commission's Bureau of Competition said in a statement
that the settlement "safeguards the competitive availability of
these medications for patients across the country who depend on
them." nyti.ms/2asdwZc
