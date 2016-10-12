Oct 12 The following are the top stories on the
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday
that it was killing the production of its Galaxy Note 7
entirely, following reports that some of the replacement devices
were blowing up too. nyti.ms/2e4Ba2U
- The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an
investigation into the plane crash in East Hartford, Connecticut
on Tuesday. The FBI is investigating if the crash that killed a
passenger was intentional. nyti.ms/2e4BEGe
- NBC news anchor Billy Bush is set to exit NBC after a
videotape of Bush and Republican presidential nominee Donald
Trump making lewd remarks about women surfaced online. nyti.ms/2e4DhU0
- Employees at Wells Fargo & Co tipped off the
bank's ethics hotline and human resources department for years
before the scandal came to light last month. nyti.ms/2e4C6nS
