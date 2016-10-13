CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 13 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Snapchat's parent, recently renamed Snap Inc has hired investment banks Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a potential initial public offering. nyti.ms/2e7fG5g
- Wells Fargo & Co's Chief Executive John Stumpf announced his departure from the company following the scandal surrounding its sales tactics. nyti.ms/2e7isrd
- Amazon.com Inc announced its streaming service- Amazon Music Unlimited - that will compete directly with Spotify and Apple Music. nyti.ms/2e7gR4E
- Lloyds Banking Group Plc said it would eliminate 1,340 jobs as part of its long-standing restructuring plan. nyti.ms/2e7i8Zp
- Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp said on Wednesday that they were discussing a business partnership. nyti.ms/2e7i3VM (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.