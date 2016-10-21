Oct 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Nintendo Co Ltd provided the first look at a new console it is developing that will do double-duty as a portable game system outside the home and one that will serve in the traditional role, connected to television sets. nyti.ms/2eov914

- In a case that has raised concerns over freedom of speech in Hong Kong's financial markets, a securities tribunal has issued a trading ban against an American investor who criticized the accounts of a Chinese property developer. The investor, Andrew Left, the founder of the California-based firm Citron Research, was barred on Wednesday from trading in Hong Kong for five years. nyti.ms/2eozyOB

- Sequoia says it has hired its first female investment partner in the United States. Jess Lee, 33, an entrepreneur and the former chief executive of Polyvore, a fashion start-up that allowed customers to clip, save, style and shop for clothing online. She begins at Sequoia in November and will be a partner in the firm's current fund. nyti.ms/2du1Vrf

- It has been a bruising year for hedge funds. Big bets have been disastrous, investors have voiced discontent and some managers have been forced to rewrite their playbooks or call it quits. And now, there is new data to rub salt into the industry's wounds: Over the last three months, investors pulled $28 billion out of hedge funds, according to the research firm Hedge Fund Research. It is the biggest quarterly outflow of dollars since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009. nyti.ms/2e6fQH3

