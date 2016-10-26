Oct 26 The following are the top stories on the
- Alphabet Inc said on Tuesday that it was curbing
the expansion of its high-speed fiber optic internet network and
reducing staff in the unit responsible for the work. Alphabet
did not provide an exact number for the jobs that will be cut. nyti.ms/2fe7bow
- On Tuesday, Judge Charles Breyer of the United States
District Court in San Francisco gave final approval to an
agreement calling for Volkswagen AG to spend $10
billion to buy back or fix those cars, whose diesel engines were
equipped with software enabling the vehicles to pass emissions
tests while spewing out far more pollutants than allowed during
real-world driving. nyti.ms/2fe8fZe
- Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, the beleaguered
Italian lender, said on Tuesday that it would slash jobs, close
branches and sell some businesses as it seeks to convince
investors to back its plan to raise new capital. nyti.ms/2fe2wTo
- Stanley Silverstein, who designed fashionable but
affordable shoes that helped Nina Footwear, the company he
founded with his brother, become a force in the international
women's footwear industry, died on Thursday in Manhasset, New
York. He was 91. nyti.ms/2fe5E1H
