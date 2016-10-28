Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal officials approved broad new privacy rules on
Thursday that prevent companies like AT&T Inc and Comcast
Corp from collecting and giving out digital
information about individuals - such as the websites they
visited and the apps they used - in a move that creates landmark
protections for internet users. nyti.ms/2dRqCy6
- Apple Inc on Thursday showed off new MacBook Pros
that feature the Touch Bar, a touch-screen strip at the top of
the keyboard that changes to display functions specific to the
app being used. The company also added its Touch ID function to
the power button of the computers, allowing users to unlock the
device or buy something with Apple Pay with the touch of a
finger. nyti.ms/2dRmvlM
- Carlyle Group told investors this week that it was
pivoting away from its hedge fund investments, once worth $15
billion. Carlyle co-founder, William E. Conway Jr. said the
firm's performance in hedge funds did not meet the expectations
of its investors. nyti.ms/2dRnW3x
- Federal prosecutors brought charges on Thursday against
dozens of people accused of taking part in a giant international
crime ring that relied on Indian telephone call centers to bilk
thousands of Americans out of more than $300 million. nyti.ms/2dRofvb
- The New York City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to
give freelance workers a set of protections against wage theft
that are believed to be the first of their kind in the country.
nyti.ms/2dRqheJ
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)