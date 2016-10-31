Oct 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Japan's three largest shipping companies agreed to merge their container businesses, as the industry struggles with overcapacity and weakened trade around the world. nyti.ms/2fvge4w

- The European Union and Canada signed a far-reaching trade agreement on Sunday that commits them to opening their markets to greater competition, after overcoming a last-minute political obstacle that reflected the growing skepticism toward globalization in much of the developed world. nyti.ms/2eSNIpV

- Google is locked in a six-year battle with Europe's antitrust officials. And the stakes for both sides are getting higher. nyti.ms/2fv9682

- Consolidated Edison plans to ask state regulators this week for permission to install solar panels on some of its buildings in the city and to share the benefits with needy customers. nyti.ms/2fvaVlJ

