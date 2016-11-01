Nov 1 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, addressing journalists in
Washington, denounced Donald Trump's comments about women, and
took aim at Silicon Valley, adding that he is voting for Trump
due to the failure of the country's leadership. nyti.ms/2f6z3bf
- The FBI began loading a trove of emails belonging to a top
aide to Hillary Clinton into a special computer program that
would allow bureau analysts to determine whether they contain
classified information, law enforcement officials said. nyti.ms/2estfHL
- CNN has severed ties with Democratic strategist Donna
Brazile, after hacked emails from WikiLeaks showed that she
shared questions for CNN-sponsored candidate events in advance
with friends on Hillary Clinton's campaign. nyti.ms/2dX0vL1
- Viacom Inc on Monday named Robert Bakish its
acting chief executive, effective November 15. Bakish, who
started at Viacom in 1987, most recently served as chief
executive of the company's international unit. nyti.ms/2dWYlLr
- Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday that
he would serve an additional year as head of the central bank
and step down in June 2019. nyti.ms/2f7tSIs
- The $25 billion deal between CenturyLink Inc and
Level 3 Communications Inc would make the combined
company the second-largest provider of communications to
business in the United States, after AT&T Inc. nyti.ms/2f3AyJq
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)