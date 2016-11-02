BRIEF-Rue21 files chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
Nov 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- In the latest hit to the bank, Wells Fargo and Co has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the bank of overcharging hundreds of thousands of homeowners for appraisals ordered after the homeowners defaulted on their mortgage loans. nyti.ms/2ftpVRC
- Airbnb on Tuesday avoided a potential class-action lawsuit by customers who accused hosts of racial discrimination when a federal judge ruled that the company's arbitration policy prohibited its users from suing. nyti.ms/2e0AiLC
- Teneo, the corporate consulting firm with ties to the Clintons, filed papers to sue Ed Rollins, a Republican strategist and chairman of a Donald Trump super PAC, for defamation and breach of contract over comments made about the firm in recent days. nyti.ms/2ec3iLL
- African-Americans are failing to vote at the robust levels they did four years ago in several states that could help decide the presidential election, creating a vexing problem for Hillary Clinton as she clings to a deteriorating lead over Donald Trump with election day just a week away. nyti.ms/2ey0fyt
- Unifor, Canada's largest private sector union, reached a tentative agreement with the Ford Motor Co of Canada early Tuesday, concluding contract talks with the three Detroit-based automakers. nyti.ms/2eZxM5m
- Meeting reporters, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria said his country's social fabric was "better than before" the war, and rejected political changes until government forces had prevailed. nyti.ms/2evOOaF
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)
* Rue21 to reduce debt and focus on best peforming stores through chapter 11 reorganization with creditor support and new capital
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks briefly climbed to a fresh-two year high on Tuesday on the back of an overnight rise in Wall Street, while oil extended gains after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.