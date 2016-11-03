Nov 3 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- U.S. President Barack Obama implied that the decision by
James Comey, the FBI chief, to announce the discovery of new
emails possibly related to the Hillary Clinton case had violated
investigative norms. nyti.ms/2efySYU
- On Wednesday, Gawker Media capitulated, settling with
former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, whose real name is
Terry Bollea, for $31 million, according to court documents, and
bringing to a close a multi-year dispute that stripped the
company of much that once defined it. nyti.ms/2fjKNG9
- U.S. President Barack Obama, in his first remarks on the
violent standoff over an oil pipeline near the Standing Rock
Sioux Reservation in North Dakota, called on both sides to show
restraint and revealed that the Army Corps of Engineers was
considering an alternative route for the project. nyti.ms/2epQbtB
- A former fund manager at BlackRock Inc pleaded
guilty to insider trading charges in a London court on
Wednesday, the British authorities said. nyti.ms/2fgIdm2
- Chip maker Broadcom Ltd said on Wednesday that it
had agreed to acquire Brocade Communications Systems Inc
, a maker of routers, switches and other computer
networking equipment, for $5.5 billion in cash. nyti.ms/2epMbJG
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)