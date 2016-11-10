Nov 10 The following are the top stories on the
- The State of New Jersey moved on Wednesday to take control
of Atlantic City, having lost patience with the financially
troubled gambling resort's inability to pay its bills. nyti.ms/2fEcbQU
- Yahoo employees were aware in 2014 that a hacker
backed by a foreign government had broken into its network, the
company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2fE8jzw
- The Irish government on Wednesday filed an appeal seeking
to stop efforts by European authorities to force Apple
to pay the country $14.3 billion to cover what antitrust
officials say are unpaid taxes. nyti.ms/2fEb8Ak
- Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday that it would add
84 partners, more than the 78 designated in 2014 but fewer than
the 111 from six years ago. nyti.ms/2fE7KWa
- On Wednesday, Twitter said that Adam Bain, its
chief operating officer, plans to leave the company. nyti.ms/2fE7MNM
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)