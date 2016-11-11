Nov 11 The following are the top stories on the
- President-elect Donald Trump has called human-caused
climate change a "hoax." He has vowed to dismantle the
Environmental Protection Agency "in almost every form." nyti.ms/2fidtTh
- Thousands of security forces were deployed on Thursday to
keep the peace at India's banks, where crowds of people had
formed lines in the early morning in a desperate attempt to
change now-useless currency notes. nyti.ms/2fidp62
- For the second time in three months, New York Governor
Andrew Cuomo has forged a deal with developers and union
construction officials to revive a program designed to create
apartments for poor and working class in the city. nyti.ms/2fidaaR
- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack
Obama met for a 90-minute discussion in the Oval Office. nyti.ms/2fibI8t
- The surprising outcome of the U.S. election and the
political chaos that it has triggered is proving to be a boon
for Washington's lobbyists. nyti.ms/2fievPd
- In the republican establishment, Trump's opponents are
gradually warming up to the idea of his upcmoming presidency. nyti.ms/2fieJG2
- A key trend in Tuesday's election stands out; myriad women
- 53 percent of all white female voters - voted for Donald
Trump. nyti.ms/2fid3fA
- Colorado-based Dixie Brands is hoping to navigate complex
laws in multiple states to sell its marijuana-infused edibles. nyti.ms/2fig4wf
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)