Nov 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- A fierce chorus of critics denounced U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump on Monday for appointing Stephen Bannon, a
nationalist media mogul, to a top White House position. nyti.ms/2fUjWT8
- President Vladimir Putin of Russia and Trump spoke by
telephone for the first time on Monday, agreeing to review what
both consider the poor state of relations between the two
countries. nyti.ms/2fUleNW
- Emboldened by the Republican sweep of last week's American
elections, right-wing members of the Israeli government have
called anew for the abandonment of a two-state solution to the
conflict with the Palestinians. nyti.ms/2fUlwUO
- The FBI reported on Monday that attacks against American
Muslims surged last year, driving an overall increase in hate
crime against all groups. nyti.ms/2fUfWBM
- Facebook and Google responded to
criticism over fake news by making it clear that they had zero
tolerance for such misinformation by taking pointed aim at fake
news sites' revenue sources. nyti.ms/2fUpvAS
- Gwen Ifill, a groundbreaking journalist who covered the
White House, Congress and national campaigns during three
decades for the Washington Post, the New York Times, NBC and,
most prominently, PBS, died on Monday, aged 61. nyti.ms/2fUnrcc
- Wall Street regulators began an exodus from Washington on
Monday as Mary Jo White, the chairwoman of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, announced plans to leave the agency. nyti.ms/2fUnUe6
- Prime Minister Theresa May called on business leaders on
Monday to help her government win back Britons disillusioned
with liberal elites and globalization by forging an economy that
"works for everyone". nyti.ms/2fUkzvC
- Seventy-six national security experts urged Trump on
Monday to reverse his hostility to the nuclear agreement signed
with Iran last year and to use it as a tool to ease other
tensions with the country. nyti.ms/2fUqQHV
- President Barack Obama said on Monday that he had urged
Trump to reach out to minority groups, women and others who were
alienated by his campaign. nyti.ms/2fUnEMz
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)