Nov 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Exxon Mobil, which has been accused of scheming to
pay surrogates to deny the threat of climate change, is trying
to turn the tables by calling its opponents the real
conspirators. It is fighting state attorneys general,
journalists and environmental groups in an all-out campaign to
defend its image. nyti.ms/2gwSdKH
- Donald Trump's charitable foundation will not be paying
any of the $25 million settlement to resolve a series of
lawsuits concerning Trump University. Representatives for Trump
sent a letter on Friday to Eric Schneiderman, the New York State
attorney general, stating that no funding for the settlement
would come from "any charitable foundation or other charitable
entity." nyti.ms/2gwWga9
- Facebook owned Instagram is rolling out two more
new features. The company is unveiling one feature focused on
live video and one on ephemeral messaging. The new features
thrust Instagram more directly into competition with Twitter
and into a heightened rivalry with Snap. nyti.ms/2gwWYUy
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)