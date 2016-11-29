Nov 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Delta Air Lines has barred a disruptive passenger who shouted pro-Donald Trump and anti-Hillary Clinton remarks at fellow passengers on a flight from Atlanta to Allentown last week, the airline's chief executive Edward Bastian said. nyti.ms/2gdFjjY

- In one of the most sweeping and rare bipartisan acts of this Congress, lawmakers will move this week on a $6.3 billion bill to increase funding for research into cancer and other diseases, address problems in the nation's mental health systems and enact potentially far-reaching regulatory changes for drugs and medical devices. nyti.ms/2gdKFeO

- AT&T unveiled a streaming television service on Monday aimed at the millions of Americans who have broadband internet but no bundled TV package, offering an extensive list of channels for less than most cable plans. The service, DirecTV Now, includes many of the channels, including ESPN, TBS, AMC and the Disney Channel. Live television can be streamed to mobile devices, tablets, computers and living-room televisions. nyti.ms/2gdDtQc

- Samsung Electronics said it might restructure its vast operations as a way to unlock shareholder value. The family-controlled South Korean electronics giant said it would consider creating a holding company and listing its operations on international exchanges. Samsung will begin a review of its options that will take at least six months. nyti.ms/2gdEqIf

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)