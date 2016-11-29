Nov 29 The following are the top stories on the
- Delta Air Lines has barred a disruptive passenger
who shouted pro-Donald Trump and anti-Hillary Clinton remarks at
fellow passengers on a flight from Atlanta to Allentown last
week, the airline's chief executive Edward Bastian said. nyti.ms/2gdFjjY
- In one of the most sweeping and rare bipartisan acts of
this Congress, lawmakers will move this week on a $6.3 billion
bill to increase funding for research into cancer and other
diseases, address problems in the nation's mental health systems
and enact potentially far-reaching regulatory changes for drugs
and medical devices. nyti.ms/2gdKFeO
- AT&T unveiled a streaming television service on
Monday aimed at the millions of Americans who have broadband
internet but no bundled TV package, offering an extensive list
of channels for less than most cable plans. The service, DirecTV
Now, includes many of the channels, including ESPN, TBS, AMC and
the Disney Channel. Live television can be streamed to mobile
devices, tablets, computers and living-room televisions. nyti.ms/2gdDtQc
- Samsung Electronics said it might restructure
its vast operations as a way to unlock shareholder value. The
family-controlled South Korean electronics giant said it would
consider creating a holding company and listing its operations
on international exchanges. Samsung will begin a review of its
options that will take at least six months. nyti.ms/2gdEqIf
