- Airbnb has agreed to drop the lawsuit that it filed
against New York City two months ago. The suit challenged a New
York law that called for fines of as much as $7500 for illegally
listing a property on a rental platform such as Airbnb. It
agreed to drop the suit as long as New York City enforces the
new law only against hosts and does not fine Airbnb. nyti.ms/2gEZGqn
- Duet Group said Cheung Kong Infrastructure
, an investment vehicle controlled by Li Ka-shing, has
offered to acquire the Australian pipeline and electricity
company for roughly $5.4 billion. The company said it was
evaluating the offer. nyti.ms/2gF8YTd
- The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe won a major victory on
Sunday in its battle to block an oil pipeline being built near
its reservation when the Department of the Army announced that
it would not allow the pipeline to be drilled under a dammed
section of the Missouri River.The Army said it would look for
alternative routes for the Dakota Access pipeline. nyti.ms/2gF0tYz
- Top Democratic lawmakers in California are moving to enact
sweeping legislation to protect undocumented immigrants from
deportation, the first sign of what they say will be an effort
to resist immigration policies championed by President-elect
Donald Trump. The measures would provide free legal help to
undocumented immigrants during deportation proceedings, offer
more assistance in criminal court, and further limit local law
enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration agents. nyti.ms/2gEZhEt
