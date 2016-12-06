Dec 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Amazon has created a small grocery store in
Seattle that will allow customers to take drinks, prepared meals
and other items off shelves and walk out without having to wait
in a checkout line. It planned to open the store to the public
early next year and that it would offer chef-made meal kits with
ingredients for quickly preparing dinners at home. nyti.ms/2gx5Wxx
- Facebook, Google, Twitter and
Microsoft said they have teamed up to fight the spread
of terrorist content over the web by sharing technology and
information to reduce the flow of terrorist propaganda across
their services. The group plans to create a kind of shared
digital database, "fingerprinting" all of the terrorist content
that is flagged. By collectively tracking that information, the
companies said they could make sure a video posted on Twitter,
for instance, did not appear later on Facebook. nyti.ms/2gxbzvv
- The international oil industry agreed to pay billions of
dollars to the Mexican government for rights to drill in the
country's portions of the Gulf of Mexico. The companies made a
big bet that oil and natural gas prices would eventually rebound
enough to make additional exploration and drilling profitable.
The sale was a validation of Mexico's decision to open its
former government-monopoly energy business to foreign investment
and expertise. nyti.ms/2gxajIO
- Uber acquired artificial intelligence start-up
Geometric Intelligence. The new research arm will be called
Uber's A.I. Labs and all 15 people from the start-up will be
absorbed by Uber. Uber said it hoped that through the
acquisition, the new team could harness the wealth of data it
collects from the millions of daily Uber rides. nyti.ms/2gxdTTf
(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)