Dec 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Google said that all of its data centers around the world will be entirely powered with renewable energy sources sometime next year. nyti.ms/2h57v9n

- SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son struck a pledge after meeting with President-elect Donald Trump of investing $50 billion in the United States, a move that he said would create some 50,000 jobs. nyti.ms/2h57IcA

- A unanimous Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that Samsung may not have to give up $399 million in profits for copying parts of the distinctive look of Apple's iPhone. The Supreme Court returned the case to the Federal Circuit for further consideration. nyti.ms/2h50LIy

- President-elect Donald Trump is summoning leaders of the biggest tech companies to New York for a round-table discussion. The agenda is undisclosed and perhaps still under consideration. nyti.ms/2h5f67R

(Compiled by Sangameswaran in Bengaluru)