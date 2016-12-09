Dec 9 The following are the top stories on the
- Congress has passed a bill outlawing bots, or computer
programs that let users scoop up the best tickets and resell
them at inflated prices. The House of Representatives passed the
Better Online Ticket Sales Act, or BOTS Act, with bipartisan
support, following the bill's passage a week ago in the Senate.
It will now go to the White House for President Obama's
signature. nyti.ms/2hbKIsy
- Federal prosecutors brought racketeering charges on
Thursday against several former executives of Insys Therapeutics
, a small Arizona drug company, saying they were part of
a scheme that involved aggressive sales of the powerful and
highly addictive pain drug fentanyl. nyti.ms/2hbGwJC
- Andrew Ceresney, the director of the S.E.C.'s enforcement
division, said he planned to depart the regulator by year-end
after three years at the commission. His move follows that of
his boss, chairwoman Mary Jo White, who in November announced
her plans to leave. nyti.ms/2hbKW2T
- Energy Transfer Partners has lost hundreds of
millions of dollars from delays in the completion of the Dakota
Access Pipeline. Its standoff with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
over a section running through tribal lands could mean an
additional $80 million a month in losses. nyti.ms/2hbwyb8
(Compiled by Sangameswaran in Bengaluru)