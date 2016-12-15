Dec 15 The following are the top stories on the
- Yahoo Inc, already reeling from its September
disclosure that 500 million user accounts had been hacked in
2014, disclosed Wednesday that a different attack in 2013
compromised more than 1 billion accounts. The two attacks are
the largest known security breaches of one company's computer
- The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest
rate Wednesday for just the second time since the financial
crisis of 2008, saying the American economy is expanding at a
healthy pace and setting itself up as a counterweight to
President-elect Donald Trump's push for considerably faster
- President-elect Donald Trump met with Jeff Bezos of
Amazon.com Inc and Timothy Cook of Apple Inc,
- Fox News named Kevin Lord as the new head of human
resources in the aftermath of a sexual harassment scandal that
led to the ousting of the network's chairman and exposed a
- Exxon Mobil Corp wasted no time in announcing on
Wednesday that Darren Woods, the company president, would
succeed Rex Tillerson as chairman and chief executive now that
- Warner Bros streamlined its film operation on Wednesday,
consolidating filmmaking power under Toby Emmerich and parting
ways with Greg Silverman, a move that comes after a highly
- Uber made a big splash in its hometown on Wednesday when
it started offering self-driving car service to passengers here,
making San Francisco the second city in the world where the
ride-hailing company provides autonomous vehicles for public
