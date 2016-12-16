Dec 16 The following are the top stories on the
- Facebook Inc said on Thursday that it had begun a
series of experiments to limit misinformation on its site. The
tests include making it easier for its 1.8 billion members to
report fake news, and creating partnerships with external
fact-checking organizations to help it indicate when articles
are false. The company is also changing some advertising
practices to stop purveyors of fake news from profiting from it.
- A security researcher said hackers are offering records of
more than 1 billion Yahoo Inc users on Dark Web, after
the company disclosed the largest known data breach in history.
- The prosecutor in the trial against Christine Lagarde, the
head of the International Monetary Fund, raised the possibility
that she would be acquitted of criminal charges linked to the
misuse of public funds, after he called the case "very weak" on
- A wide-ranging investigation into generic drug prices took
its most significant turn yet on Thursday, as state attorneys
general accused two industry leaders, Teva Pharmaceuticals and
Mylan NV, and four smaller companies of engaging in
brazen price-fixing schemes - and promised that more charges
- California's state energy agency voted unanimously
Wednesday to approve new regulations for energy efficiency in
desktop computers and monitors. The rules passed by the state's
energy agency represent another step in California's efforts to
