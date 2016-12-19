Dec 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Finland will soon hand out cash to 2,000 jobless people,
free of bureaucracy or limits on side earnings. The idea,
universal basic income, is gaining traction worldwide. nyti.ms/2hXQY82
- Vine, the app owned by Twitter Inc, will not
survive but a new, pared-down version in January will allow
users to share short videos to that social network. nyti.ms/2hXWiIx
- David Yurman, the New York-based jewelry brand, is tapping
into social philanthropy through a holiday advertising campaign.
nyti.ms/2hY5U64
- Snapchat is treating celebrities like everyday users,
while most of the other social networking services court and
elevate them. nyti.ms/2hXZ4gT
(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)