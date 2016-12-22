Dec 22 The following are the top stories on the
- Brazilian construction company Odebrecht SA
paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to officials in
12 countries in a scheme lasting two decades, prosecutors said.
Odebrecht and its affiliated petrochemical firm, Braskem,
pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court and together will pay at
least $3.5 billion in penalties in a case brought by authorities
in the United States, Brazil and Switzerland. nyti.ms/2i32qME
- Uber Technologies Inc, which defied California
state regulators who said the service was illegal, stopped the
autonomous car program in San Francisco after only a week. nyti.ms/2i37PDp
- The United States has placed a unit of the Chinese
e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd back on its
blacklist of notorious marketplaces known for selling
counterfeit goods and violations of intellectual property
rights. nyti.ms/2i35EQm
- The board of California's state public pension system,
Calpers, voted to lower expectations for future investment
returns, a step that will increase pressure on the budgets of
towns and cities across the state. nyti.ms/2i3fx0m
- President-elect Donald Trump met with the chief executives
of Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp and said
his goal was to try to "bring costs down." nyti.ms/2i33iko
