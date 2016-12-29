Dec 29 The following are the top stories on the
- U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Wednesday of thwarting peace in
the Middle East.
- Even before Kerry issued his scathing critique of Israeli
policies on Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump essentially
told Netanyahu to ignore it.
- Actress Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday aged 84, a day
after the death of her daughter, the actress Carrie Fisher.
- With threats like cord cutting and declining television
viewership, 2016 was not a lucrative year for cable television
giants like TBS, Discovery, Univision and ESPN.
- In a move that promises to raise new questions about
electronic privacy, detectives investigating a murder in
Arkansas are seeking access to audio that may have been recorded
on an Amazon Echo electronic personal assistant.
- Hans Tietmeyer, the central banker who led Germany's
transition from the deutsche mark to the euro despite
reservations about a single European currency, died on Tuesday
aged 85.
- The president and chief executive of Dentsu, one of the
world's largest advertising firms, said he would resign to take
responsibility for the death of an employee, as well as the
larger problem of dangerously long work hours at the agency that
has been laid bare in its wake. Matsuri Takahashi, a young
employee at Dentsu told friends on Twitter of enduring
harassment and grueling long hours on the job, in the months
before she jumped to her death from a company dormitory last
Christmas.
