Jan 4 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Timothy G. Massad, the top United States derivatives
regulator, said on Tuesday that he would step down as chairman
of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission when Donald Trump
becomes president on Jan. 20. nyti.ms/2iGCV6O
- Euronext NV said on Tuesday that it had offered
to buy the French arm of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc's
majority-owned clearing business, as the British company
looks to win regulatory approval for a merger with Deutsche
Boerse. nyti.ms/2iGDXA1
- Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday that it would scrap
plans to build a small-car assembly plant in Mexico that
President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized. Trump
also threatened to impose tariffs on cars made in Mexico by
General Motors Co. nyti.ms/2hPJvbA
- Anthony Atkinson, an acclaimed British economist who
pioneered the study of changes in the distribution of wealth and
income, allowing for a better understanding of poverty and
inequality, died on Sunday in Oxford, England. He was 72. nyti.ms/2hOpn4E
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)