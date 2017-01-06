Jan 6 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- On Thursday, federal regulators announced a $5 million
settlement with Jon Corzine, who ran MF Global when it collapsed
into bankruptcy in 2011 and lost more than $1 billion in
customer money. The settlement, reached unanimously at the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the waning days of the
Obama administration and approved by a federal judge this week,
caps a long-running spectacle that derailed Corzine's career and
spurred a number of congressional, criminal and regulatory
investigations. nyti.ms/2iOB5RC
- China intends to spend more than $360 billion through 2020
on renewable power sources like solar and wind, the government's
energy agency said on Thursday. The agency said in a statement
that China would create more than 13 million jobs in the
renewable energy sector by 2020, curb the growth of greenhouse
gasses that contribute to global warming and reduce the amount
of soot that in recent days has blanketed Beijing and other
Chinese cities in a noxious cloud of smog. nyti.ms/2iHXRu1
- Frontier Airlines - known for offering scant legroom and
low prices for rides on planes that have wild animals painted on
the tails - is preparing an initial public offering, people with
knowledge of the deal said. The Denver-based company has tapped
Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
Evercore to manage the debut, the people said. nyti.ms/2iWHTto
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)