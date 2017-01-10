Jan 10 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Yahoo Inc said on Monday when its $4.8 billion
deal to sell internet business to Verizon Communications Inc
closes, it would rename itself "Altaba." And that more
than half the company's board members - including Chief
Executive Marissa Mayer - would step down. nyti.ms/2iyGo40
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc announced on Monday that
Elisha Wiesel would become the chief information officer, taking
over from Martin Chavez, a prominent executive who pushed to
make Goldman more of a forward-looking technology firm. nyti.ms/2iyEhx2
- UnitedHealth Group Inc, one of the largest and
most diversified health insurance companies in the United
States, said on Monday that it planned to buy Surgical Care
Affiliates Inc, a chain of outpatient surgery centers,
for about $2.3 billion. The deal is expected to close in the
first half of 2017. nyti.ms/2iyHVHi
- McDonald's Corp said on Monday it would sell its
businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong for $2.08 billion to
Citic Ltd, a state-owned conglomerate, and the Carlyle
Group Lp, a private equity firm. nyti.ms/2jnN3hu
- The company that serves as the back end for much Wall
Street trading - the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation,
or DTCC - said on Monday it would replace one of its central
databases, used by the largest banks in the world, with new
software inspired by Bitcoin. The organization, based in New
York, plays a role in recording and reporting nearly every stock
and bond trade in the United States, as well as most valuable
derivatives trades. nyti.ms/2jxvMqh
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)