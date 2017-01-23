Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the South Korean
conglomerate, blamed battery manufacturing problems and design
flaws for the embarrassing and costly failure of its Galaxy Note
7 smartphone. nyti.ms/2jHjIjG
- After President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled
Congress have vowed to repeal and replace the health law, about
27 percent of people under 65 are thought to have some sort of
pre-existing condition that will most likely leave them without
individual insurance if the law is repealed, according to a
recent study. nyti.ms/2jHe5C0
- Jeh Johnson, who has stepped down as secretary of Homeland
Security, is rejoining the New York law firm Paul, Weiss,
Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, where he formerly worked. nyti.ms/2jH8trk
- Long Island Power Authority has reached an agreement with
Deepwater Wind to drop a much larger farm - 15 turbines capable
of running 50,000 average homes - into the ocean about 35 miles
from Montauk. If approved by the utility board on Wednesday, the
$1 billion installation could become the first of several in a
256-square-mile parcel, with room for as many as 200 turbines. nyti.ms/2jHaovX
- At least 14 activists and workers have been detained since
labor unrest began last month in Bangladesh, source of much of
the world's clothing. Protests over low wages had erupted at
dozens of garment factories in Bangladesh, one of the top
suppliers of clothing for global brands like H&M AB and
Gap Inc. nyti.ms/2jHhkJN
- The news media world found itself in a state of shock on
Sunday, a day after President Donald Trump declared himself in
"a running war with the media" and the president's press
secretary, Sean Spicer, used his first appearance on the White
House podium to deliver a fiery jeremiad against the press. nyti.ms/2jHiogL
