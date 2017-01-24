Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump upended America's traditional, bipartisan trade policy on Monday as he formally abandoned the ambitious, 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership brokered by his predecessor. nyti.ms/2jWq1lP

- At a meeting with the leaders of several construction and building trade unions, President Trump reiterated on Monday his interest in directing hundreds of billions of dollars to infrastructure investments, some of it from the federal government, union officials said. nyti.ms/2jWuEfE

- Yahoo Inc said on Monday that it now expected the sale of its core businesses to Verizon Communications Inc to close no sooner than April, a delay from its earlier intention to conclude the deal in the first quarter. nyti.ms/2jWzA4h

- A federal judge ruled on Monday that a $37 billion merger between the health insurance giants Aetna Inc and Humana Inc should not be allowed to go through on antitrust grounds, siding with the Justice Department, which had been seeking to block the deal. nyti.ms/2jWr05K

- President Trump used his first official meeting with congressional leaders on Monday to falsely claim that millions of unauthorized immigrants had robbed him of a popular vote majority. nyti.ms/2jWyUf7

- Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas earned approval to lead the Central Intelligence Agency and Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state nominee, cleared a key Senate hurdle to all but assure his own confirmation. nyti.ms/2jWHDOn

