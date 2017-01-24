Jan 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Donald Trump upended America's traditional,
bipartisan trade policy on Monday as he formally abandoned the
ambitious, 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership brokered by his
predecessor. nyti.ms/2jWq1lP
- At a meeting with the leaders of several construction and
building trade unions, President Trump reiterated on Monday his
interest in directing hundreds of billions of dollars to
infrastructure investments, some of it from the federal
government, union officials said. nyti.ms/2jWuEfE
- Yahoo Inc said on Monday that it now expected the
sale of its core businesses to Verizon Communications Inc
to close no sooner than April, a delay from its earlier
intention to conclude the deal in the first quarter. nyti.ms/2jWzA4h
- A federal judge ruled on Monday that a $37 billion merger
between the health insurance giants Aetna Inc and Humana
Inc should not be allowed to go through on antitrust
grounds, siding with the Justice Department, which had been
seeking to block the deal. nyti.ms/2jWr05K
- President Trump used his first official meeting with
congressional leaders on Monday to falsely claim that millions
of unauthorized immigrants had robbed him of a popular vote
majority. nyti.ms/2jWyUf7
- Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas earned approval to
lead the Central Intelligence Agency and Rex Tillerson, the
secretary of state nominee, cleared a key Senate hurdle to all
but assure his own confirmation. nyti.ms/2jWHDOn
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)