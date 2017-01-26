Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump on Wednesday began a sweeping crackdown on illegal immigration, ordering the immediate construction of a border wall with Mexico and aggressive efforts to find and deport unauthorized immigrants. nyti.ms/2jTWeYC

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc has rewarded its departing president, Gary Cohn, with expedited access to cash and stock payments valued at nearly $300 million, and in doing so has tacitly encouraged another of its executives to accept an influential role in Washington. nyti.ms/2jTUNcR

- The revival of cross-border oil pipeline project by the President Donald Trump is likely to complicate a delicate balancing act Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been trying to keep up. Trudeau has long maintained that Canada needs to develop its energy industry, but he also stands for aggressively cutting the country's carbon emissions. nyti.ms/2jTV7Ie

- Google and Facebook Inc have been taking steps to curb the number of false news articles propagated across their sites. On Wednesday, the Silicon Valley companies showed that they were still in the early stages of their battle to limit misinformation online. nyti.ms/2jTZt2d

- President Enrique Pena Nieto reiterated his commitment to protect the interests of Mexico and the Mexican people, and chided the move in Washington to continue with the wall, in a video message delivered over Twitter. He is scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2jTSoyv

- At least six journalists were charged with felony rioting after they were arrested while covering the violent protests that took place just blocks from President Donald Trump's inauguration parade in Washington on Friday, according to police reports and court documents. nyti.ms/2jTStlN

(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)