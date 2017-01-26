Jan 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Donald Trump on Wednesday began a sweeping
crackdown on illegal immigration, ordering the immediate
construction of a border wall with Mexico and aggressive efforts
to find and deport unauthorized immigrants. nyti.ms/2jTWeYC
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc has rewarded its departing
president, Gary Cohn, with expedited access to cash and stock
payments valued at nearly $300 million, and in doing so has
tacitly encouraged another of its executives to accept an
influential role in Washington. nyti.ms/2jTUNcR
- The revival of cross-border oil pipeline project by the
President Donald Trump is likely to complicate a delicate
balancing act Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been
trying to keep up. Trudeau has long maintained that Canada needs
to develop its energy industry, but he also stands for
aggressively cutting the country's carbon emissions. nyti.ms/2jTV7Ie
- Google and Facebook Inc have been taking
steps to curb the number of false news articles propagated
across their sites. On Wednesday, the Silicon Valley companies
showed that they were still in the early stages of their battle
to limit misinformation online. nyti.ms/2jTZt2d
- President Enrique Pena Nieto reiterated his commitment to
protect the interests of Mexico and the Mexican people, and
chided the move in Washington to continue with the wall, in a
video message delivered over Twitter. He is scheduled to visit
the White House on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2jTSoyv
- At least six journalists were charged with felony rioting
after they were arrested while covering the violent protests
that took place just blocks from President Donald Trump's
inauguration parade in Washington on Friday, according to police
reports and court documents. nyti.ms/2jTStlN
(Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)