Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The reaction from major American companies to President Trump's order on Friday restricting entry to the United States by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations and all refugees has ranged from silence to outrage. nyti.ms/2jxmBBM

- Amazon and Expedia stepped up their opposition to the immigration order with filings that were part of a lawsuit in federal court against the Trump administration, arguing that the order will hurt their businesses. nyti.ms/2jxnWbW

- In its latest controversy, Deutsche bank agreed to pay $425 million on charges it helped investors launder money through Moscow, New York and London. nyti.ms/2jxu041

- A lawsuit filed Monday accused three makers of insulin - Sanofi SA, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly & Co , of conspiring to drive up the prices of their lifesaving drugs, harming patients who were being asked to pay for a growing share of their drug bills. nyti.ms/2jxqWF6

- Concerns about regulatory approval have weighed on Walgreens Boots Alliance's bid to buy a top drugstore rival, Rite Aid, as the two cut the price of the deal while pushing back the expected closing date by six months. nyti.ms/2jxsFdI

- Eike Batista, the fugitive oil-and-mining tycoon wanted in connection with Brazil's far-reaching corruption investigation, flew home from New York on Monday and surrendered to the police, who placed him temporarily in a notoriously overcrowded prison. nyti.ms/2jxpsL6 (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)