- Anthony Scaramucci, who has been named the White House
liaison to the business community, is selling his firm to a
company with deep ties to China's Communist Party. nyti.ms/2jBgxIu
- Xiao Jianhua, a Chinese-born billionaire who has forged
financial ties with some of the country's most powerful families
was taken by the Chinese police from his apartment at the Four
Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong late last week and spirited across
the border. nyti.ms/2jBhSz5
- Apple CEO Timothy D. Cook said the iPhone maker
hoped to double its services business in the next four years,
but it will be harder to predict how to deal with the Trump
administration. nyti.ms/2jBeRio
- Sequoia Capital has changed up several leadership roles,
including naming Roelof Botha to replace Jim Goetz as one of the
"stewards" of the firm, a spokesman said Tuesday. nyti.ms/2jBi7dt
- The U.S. President said he would make it easier for the
industry to manufacture in the United States and would further
discuss lowering costs behind closed doors. nyti.ms/2jBpe5z
- Uber on Tuesday announced a partnership with
Daimler, under which the German automaker plans to
build autonomous vehicles that will operate on Uber's
transportation network. nyti.ms/2jBo8H9
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)