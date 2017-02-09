Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the
- Ivanka Trump served for several years as a trustee for a
fortune set aside for the daughters of Rupert Murdoch, but she
stepped down in from the role December. The trust for the
Murdoch daughters holds some $300 million in stock in News Corp
and 21st Century Fox, companies that Murdoch leads, and
in which he and his family hold controlling interests. nyti.ms/2k5tJKY
- President Trump lashed out on Wednesday at the Nordstrom
department store chain for dropping his daughter
Ivanka's accessories and clothing line, once again raising
ethical questions about the relationship between his presidency
and his family's sprawling business interests. nyti.ms/2k5uIL0
- A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a proposed $48
billion merger of Anthem and Cigna, derailing
another effort by top health insurers to reshape the industry by
combining. The ruling, by Judge Amy Berman Jackson of the
Federal District Court for the District of Columbia, came two
weeks after another federal judge blocked a proposed $37 billion
merger between Aetna and Humana on antitrust grounds. nyti.ms/2k5LGc7
