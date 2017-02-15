Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Chip giant Intel Corp is ending its support of
the fairs and sponsoring newer events like homemade engineering
contests. Critics say the traditional fairs are as vital as
ever. nyti.ms/2lO1Iot
- Humana Inc announced on Tuesday that it would no
longer offer health insurance coverage in the state marketplaces
created under the federal health care law, becoming the first
major insurer to cast a no-confidence vote over selling
individual plans on the public exchanges for 2018. nyti.ms/2lO66Uf
- Toshiba, the embattled technology conglomerate,
said it planned to write off more than $6 billion and withdraw
from the business of building nuclear power plants as the impact
of a disastrous bet on American nuclear energy continued to rock
a mainstay of corporate Japan. nyti.ms/2lO4ji2
- Senate Democrats on Tuesday enlisted Janet Yellen, the
Federal Reserve chairwoman, as an expert witness against
Republican plans to roll back postcrisis financial regulations.
nyti.ms/2lObuXB
- Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that it planned to
eliminate more than 5,500 jobs by the end of this year as
Tidjane Thiam, its chief executive, looks to further reduce
costs and improve the lender's prospects as it fell to its
second consecutive annual loss. nyti.ms/2lO6v9q
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)