Feb 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chip giant Intel Corp is ending its support of the fairs and sponsoring newer events like homemade engineering contests. Critics say the traditional fairs are as vital as ever. nyti.ms/2lO1Iot

- Humana Inc announced on Tuesday that it would no longer offer health insurance coverage in the state marketplaces created under the federal health care law, becoming the first major insurer to cast a no-confidence vote over selling individual plans on the public exchanges for 2018. nyti.ms/2lO66Uf

- Toshiba, the embattled technology conglomerate, said it planned to write off more than $6 billion and withdraw from the business of building nuclear power plants as the impact of a disastrous bet on American nuclear energy continued to rock a mainstay of corporate Japan. nyti.ms/2lO4ji2

- Senate Democrats on Tuesday enlisted Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, as an expert witness against Republican plans to roll back postcrisis financial regulations. nyti.ms/2lObuXB

- Credit Suisse said on Tuesday that it planned to eliminate more than 5,500 jobs by the end of this year as Tidjane Thiam, its chief executive, looks to further reduce costs and improve the lender's prospects as it fell to its second consecutive annual loss. nyti.ms/2lO6v9q

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)