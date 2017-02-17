Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UnitedHealth Group is accused in a scheme that allowed its subsidiaries and other insurers to improperly overcharge Medicare by "hundreds of millions — and likely billions — of dollars" according to a lawsuit made public on Thursday at the Justice Department's request. nyti.ms/2lRKd9W

- In a 5,800-word letter posted publicly, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg expressed alarm that what was once considered normal — seeking global connection — was now seen by people and governments around the world as something undesirable. nyti.ms/2lRL2zz

- Jeffrey A. Zucker, the president of CNN, has been at the center of a media firestorm since President Trump started singling out the cable network as the country's leading distributor of that favorite Trump phrase "fake news" nyti.ms/2lRN7vp

- The de facto leader of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, was arrested Friday on bribery charges, a dramatic turn in South Korea's decades-old struggle to end collusive ties between the government and powerful family-controlled conglomerates. nyti.ms/2lRIGAy

- Moving quickly after his first choice for labor secretary withdrew his nomination amid controversy, President Trump made a seemingly safe selection on Thursday in Alexander Acosta, a Florida law school dean and former assistant attorney general. nyti.ms/2lRyCaW

- Snap Inc disclosed on Thursday that it expected to be valued at as much as $22.2 billion in the sale. At the midpoint of the offering's range of $14 to $16 per share, Snap would be worth nearly $20.9 billion. nyti.ms/2lRIguf

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)