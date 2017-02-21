Feb 21 The following are the top stories on the
- Facebook's WhatsApp, unveiled a version of its
'Status' feature that takes a significant number of cues from
Snap Inc's messaging app Snapchat. Mimicking Snapchat's
Stories feature, WhatsApp's Status now lets people share images,
GIFs and videos as a status update, all of which last for 24
nyti.ms/2lgPW7w
- Kraft Heinz board, including Warren Buffett and
the Brazilian-born billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, decided to
walk away from a $143 billion takeover bid for Unilever
. The alternative would have been to pursue a public and
possibly costly fight against Unilever but instead, the two
consumer goods giants said on Sunday that Kraft Heinz had
withdrawn its takeover bid after an agreement on friendly terms.
nyti.ms/2lgSDG8
- Travis Kalanick, chief executive of Uber opened an
internal investigation into claims of sexual harassment made by
a former engineer at the company. The engineer, Susan Fowler,
said in a blog post that she was sexually harassed by her direct
supervisor during her time at Uber and that after she reported
those claims to the human resources department, they were
nyti.ms/2lgSoeg
- Eurozone finance ministers agreed on Monday to begin
negotiations in Athens as soon as next week over much-needed
overhauls in exchange for bailout payments, with Greece
appearing to win a reprieve from the crippling austerity that it
has faced for years. The agreement fell short of an
all-encompassing deal, with key questions unresolved over the
shape of the changes to Greece's pensions, as well as its tax
nyti.ms/2lgYBqQ
